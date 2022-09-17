Friday Fragments: Jury Duty Scam, Loyal Listeners Turned Flakes Trippers, and More

It's Flakes trip season. We had our first stop by at the Den this past Thursday and had a great turnout.

It's always fun to visit with folks who have traveled with us in the past. But I especially enjoy talking to people who have listened to our show for decades and finally get a chance to sign up and visit with us.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media A look at last year's Flakes Trip winner (2021) / Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

The next stop by is Thursday, September 22 at Cellar 8, 5-7 p.m.

Our state legislators decided this week to not call a special session to discuss giving us taxpayers a little refund.

A personal supreme pan pizza that Pizza Hut used to sell sure would hit the spot right now. Also, anything on the menu from Lil Pizzas from back in the day.

In yesterday's article, I had the date wrong for Beef, Beets & Barley. It happens next weekend, September 24th. My bad.

And the big deal this week, for me, was serving on a jury. And as my fellow jurors and I were getting acquainted, the first thing I learned is that nobody believes that they actually got picked. And then when we got to the courtroom, watched the prosecutors and defense lawyer question witnesses. This was the first time that I had seen this when it wasn't on a TV show.

Read About It: I Survived Jury Duty

And now I get word that there is some sort of jury duty scam going on in Billings. If they ask you for money to be on a jury, it's a scam. Report it to law enforcement. You never have to pay to serve. In fact, the court will validate your parking when you show up to serve.

Have a great weekend.