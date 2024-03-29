Friday Fragments: Events, March Madness, Movies

As of today, I have wrapped up my 37th March at this radio station. That's a lot of trips in an elevator.

King Avenue West was the busiest street in Montana with 40,000 cars per day. Main in the Heights was second at 39,000. But now that Costco has moved, I'm guessing Main will be the busiest.

The Montana FFA convention is at Metra April 2-5. They're in need of contest judges, a timer, room monitors, and volunteers for career development contests.

Paul & I are working on a program where we hand out free flags downtown. We might ask for your help with that.

Have you watched the video of that cargo ship knocking down that bridge in Baltimore about 100 times like I have? And now I'm starting to see some conspiracy theories on it. What do you think? Accident or not?

I'm rooting for Gonzaga in the NCAA's.

Happy Gilmore 2, The Equalizer 4, and John Wick 5 are all on the way.

Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, got kicked off a plane this week because he had a couple of cocktails. As he was finding his seat, he saw that he was seated next to somebody wearing a mask. He objected. So they kicked him off the plane. Oh, how times have changed.

Our Heights Chipotle is open.

There are only 152 days until Sheryl Crow and I are doing a few duets.

I think that parents should have to drive around blindly looking for Easter egg hunts. Just like the kids have to do when looking for the eggs.

Lastly, my soup on Wednesday finally had enough pepper.