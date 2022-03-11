Friday Fragments: Spending Record, Pub Golf, Spring Forward, St. V’s Donation Total!

I just learned this week that Paul likes Stevie Nicks.

Crockpot ribs are fabulous. Ingredients are ribs, water, onion, and sugar-free BBQ sauce. Easy AND delicious. Up next, crockpot stuffed bell peppers.

I set two new spending records this week. I paid $4.54 per gallon for premium. And a very colorful "coffee" for my daughter cost $7.50.

Cat Country is once again doing our "Pub Golf" event this year. Paul made the observation that EVERY time that I play golf, it's Pub Golf. Good call.

We "Spring Forward" this weekend, so don't forget to change your clocks that don't change themselves. I've got a couple of older alarm clocks that reset themselves. But they do it on the "old" dates. So those clocks are only accurate about 9 months out of the year.

I had two different neighbors plow the snow off of my driveway because I live on an AWESOME street! Thanks, neighbors.

But somebody changed what day the garbage can was out at the end of the driveway. It was Tuesdays for sixteen years. Now, it's Fridays. This has been a lot harder to remember than anything I've had to remember in a long time.

And our big event this week was asking you folks for money to help support the pediatric ICU at St V's Hospital. A total of $116,000 was donated. Thank you so much. We ask you folks for your financial support a lot. And we are never disappointed. If you had seen the level of care that those babies get while getting to stay in Billings in most cases, you'd be proud too.

Also, we had live music. I think they were playing some Luke Bryan song.

Have a great weekend. See you Monday morning at 5.