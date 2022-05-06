Friday’s Farmer Finishers From Paul: Interest Rates, Keyboard Warriors, and Mother’s Day

Time again for Farmer Finishers this Friday.

Check out some of the Breakfast Flakes podcasts this week because we had some really good early morning discussions.

One in particular was about the U.S debt clock. Very interesting stuff available at your fingertips.

Another that we had this morning (5/6) was about the impact of interest rates on the average Joe or Jolene. Someone's loan on $250,000 over 30 years just went from $1,014 per month to $1,400 per month. How about a 72-month car loan of $48,000 now costing over $800 per month?

Get our free mobile app

Then this week there is the keyboard warrior Phoebe who responded to my article about Biden labeling conservatives the 'most extreme' group in recent American history.

Keyboard warriors love to take their shots and run.

In fact, once this particular reader decided to fight, I took the gloves off. I'm done with these people who get their shots in and then block you so you can't respond. From now on, no holding back. I'm not going to sit here and listen to them get away with things that aren't true. And if they want to name call, I can name call with the best of them. You little chicken twits are going to get it right back from me using your own formula of spin.

I can play that game too. You won't bully me out of my morals and principles. Bring it on, you'll find out in a few months that you are in the minority.

OH and one more thing, happy mothers day to all women out there who valued the preciousness of life. I for one am so glad that my mother did not think the way that Phoebe thinks.

See ya Monday at 5 a.m.