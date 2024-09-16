Sunday Shootout: Who’s the Best Shot in Town?

A buddy called and invited me to go shooting yesterday, after I had already planned an entire day of lying on the couch watching football. So, I had a choice to make. I chose shooting. The tiebreaker was the fact that starting anytime in October, when the snow hits, I'll have plenty of Sundays to watch football all day.

So, I packed up some pistols and headed out. Now, when you shoot with my friends, there's a lot of shooting each other's guns as we all continually try to convince each other that we've bought the best pistol. And if, by chance, you can get them to buy one just like yours, that sort of makes you the winner.

The final report includes hundreds of rounds of ammunition spent. Nobody got talked into buying another pistol, and the steaks on the flat top were great.

After betting a dollar per round on who could hit the gong placed about 75 yards out, I can tell you that I won no money. If you want to be safe from me in a pistol fight, just stand seventy-five yards away from me, and you'll be fine.

My daughter called while we were not hitting anything and was kind of mad that I didn't invite her. So, next Sunday is another shoot day just for her. She's grown up around firearms and is quite proficient for a 17-year-old. I will take credit for that—also for the trash talk that comes with it when she's outshooting me.