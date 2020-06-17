Garth Drive-In Experience Will Be Shown in Montana Pasture

The distance from Billings to the closest drive-in theater showing the Garth Brooks: Drive-In Experience WAS going to be about 330 miles to Driggs, Idaho.

But thanks to what started out as a high school project, fans will only need to travel around 160 miles to view this event.

Porter Blanchard, a senior at Manhattan High School, started a drive-in theater at his family's farm after being inspired by the teacher of his entrepreneurship class. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic closures, he's been screening movies at 'The Pasture Drive-In.' Porter said the biggest turnout for one of their drive-in movies was about 36 cars, and they've shown movies like 'Sandlot' and 'Jumanji 2.'

On June 27, the Blanchard pasture is about to have their biggest turnout for a showing yet.

"We've got the GREEN LIGHT for the Garth Brooks concert," said Keely Blanchard, Porter's mom. "It's going to be great." She said you may not see 'The Pasture Drive-In' listed on Ticketmaster until the tickets go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. MDT.

Only 150 car / truck tickets will be available at $100 each for the 'Garth Brooks: The Drive-In Experience' screening on Saturday, June 27. And with more than 1,000 people already saying they are 'interested' in the event on The Pature's Facebook page, this will sell out quickly.

Keely Blanchard did say that Encore Live, who is presenting this exclusive Garth concert, will be monitoring ticket sales and could add a second showing that would be screened on Sunday, June 28. No official announcement has yet been made about any second showing of what is currently being billed as a 'one night only' concert.