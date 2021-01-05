Governor Gianforte, Please…

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Greg Gianforte was sworn in as governor yesterday in Helena. Like all governors, he outlined his agenda for the next four years. Keep in mind that Montana has not had a Republican in that office for 16 years. After Montanans sent a clear message during the election, filling all state positions with Republicans, and gained even more seats in the house and senate, Gianforte shocked me by wanting to reach across the aisle and work with Democrats. NO. Hell no. That's not why you were elected.

We don't want tougher gun legislation, tougher restrictions on our natural resources, less grazing etc. No, we sent you there to implement our agenda, our vision for Montana's future. Protect the freedoms we enjoy in this state. Do not work with the people who want to change that. Let's put it this way: if the Democrats win the two seats in Georgia today, do you think Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer will want to work with Republicans to change America? You're dreaming. Mr. Governor, do what we all sent you there to do, or you won't see a second term. See ya tomorrow at 5.