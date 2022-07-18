Air Force Thunderbirds, Wing Walkers, and More at ‘Flight Over the Falls’ Air Show in Great Falls

I've talked to some folks that are putting together another air show in Billings next year. But if you can't wait until then and have this coming weekend free, you could attend the air show in Great Falls. They will have aerial displays on both Saturday and Sunday.

Growing up in Great Falls I remember attending airshows on Malmstrom Air Force Base. But it's a different world these days. This event will be held at the Great Falls International Airport.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are the headliners.

Also listed as performing those days are the F-18 Rhino Demo Team, Jelly Belly aerobatics, a wing walker, a couple of fire walkers, along with a lot of static displays on the ground.

The gates open at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies happen at 10:15 a.m. And all of the aerial acts will be done by three each day.

But there's going to be some traffic. Event organizers are expecting somewhere between 35,000 to 50,000 attendees. Yikes. Exit options are severely limited.

So, your buddy Mark did a little checking for you.

Get our free mobile app

There's a motel on the hill right across the interstate from the airport. Book a room there. There are rooms available as of this morning for $176 for Saturday night. And ask for a room on that end. Even if you can't get one of those rooms, you can watch it from the hotel parking lot and not have to face all the traffic.

And be sure to take in Giant Springs State Park if you've got a little extra time. And if you're a trail walker, Great Falls has a good one right by Giant Springs.

Tourists Can't Pronounce These Five Montana Towns Montana is a place that is filled with towns and cities with rich histories. The issue that some folks have is that these towns might seem tough to pronounce. Easy for locals, not for tourists.