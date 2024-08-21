Impulse Buys: From Costco Carts to Classic Cars

We were talking this morning about impulse buying and when it happens. Costco came to mind because so many people go there and come out with much more than they intended to buy. I never go into that store with a cart; I only get what I can carry. However, I have purchased things on the spur of the moment, like many of you probably have.

I was in Yellowstone Park one summer after harvest with the kids. We happened to come through Cooke City and decided to stop and get some gas. While waiting for everyone, I noticed the place was also a Polaris dealer, and they had a Sportsman 500 there. The kids and I took it for a test drive, and you guessed it—it was my first 4-wheeler purchase. That was in 2000.

I've known people who have bought vehicles on impulse too. I did. I had a couple call one day and tell us about an old car they had that would make a fun classic with a little work. I stopped by after work one day to take a look at it and bought it on the spot. After a few years of work, it’s now my hot rod that I love but seldom drive. It made a great prom car, though, for the kids.

Now that I think about it, I would have been better off buying spur-of-the-moment things at Costco than the things I did. It would have cost me much less. So see, contrary to what Mark says, I am normal.

