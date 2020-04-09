In Defense of My Appreciation for Sheryl Crow

Going through my photo album on my phone I have lots of pictures of golf courses, family and cars, but only a few of Sheryl Crow. See? I'm not a stalker.

I remember two years ago when I saw her at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater just outside of Missoula. It was a kind of a hot day, but by showtime, it was pretty nice.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

She's scheduled to play there again on June 7, 2020. I'm beginning to think that the show won't go on.

Good thing I have ALL of her albums, DVD's, cassettes, and so forth.

