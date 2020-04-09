In Defense of My Appreciation for Sheryl Crow
Going through my photo album on my phone I have lots of pictures of golf courses, family and cars, but only a few of Sheryl Crow. See? I'm not a stalker.
I remember two years ago when I saw her at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater just outside of Missoula. It was a kind of a hot day, but by showtime, it was pretty nice.
She's scheduled to play there again on June 7, 2020. I'm beginning to think that the show won't go on.
Good thing I have ALL of her albums, DVD's, cassettes, and so forth.
