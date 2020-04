We are practicing our safe distancing at the golf course, one person per cart, which I'm loving.

I was "moving in" to my golf cart, I had a lucky find, a pack of sanitizing wipes that I forgot that I had. It was in my "golf purse" which holds tees, balls, ball markers, iPod, speakers, band-aids, and change.

It feels better than finding a 20 dollar bill in the pocket of your winter coat when you put it on for the first time the next season.

See? It's easy to focus on the positive.