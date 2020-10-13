Introducing My Newest Employee: IKA-Roomba! [VIDEO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

At my house, we've just added a vacuum cleaner that vacuums when I'm not even home. I call her IKA-Roomba! I crack myself up.

This wasn't a purchase that I really pondered for very long. I sort of liked the idea of one of these ever since I first learned about them. But there I was, minding my own business at Costco when all of a sudden, I found myself standing in front of the Roomba boxes. I was actually trying to remember what items I needed to restock my pantry when I noticed the vacuums. The one I opted for is controlled with an app on my phone (watch my video below).

Or WILL be, once I can figure out how to pair "IKA" with my internet. I'm starting to feel like the old guy who needs help with everything that's even the slightest bit technical. While we're at it, why don't we just get me a TV remote that only has three buttons?

"IKA" still needs to get introduced to "Why Not," the crockpot, "Easy LLLL-oven," my stove, and "Betty," my dishwasher. The dishwasher was harder to rhyme plus the first place I worked had a gal who did dishes named Betty.

So, it looks like another edition of one of my usual "Whew, what a day," right? It's good to be Mark.

My week only gets better as my casserole crockpot arrives on Friday. Casserole is another tough one to rhyme. "Nat King Casserole"? I'm sure the meals would be "Unforgettable."

I'll let you know what I come up with.