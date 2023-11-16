Is The Food Shortage A Myth Created To Manipulate Us?

There really isn't a food shortage.

People should not be going hungry. We are in the middle of our Flakesgiving week and we feed between 10 and 15 thousand people on Thanksgiving.

Get our free mobile app

All of this crap you hear about a food shortage because of the war in the Ukraine is phony. They are only the world's 9th largest grower of grain. They could stop production and it wouldn't make a difference.

Credit: Brett Jordan on Unsplash Credit: Brett Jordan on Unsplash loading...

Wheat prices are tanking because there is so much wheat. In the U.S. we have so many programs available that no one should be hungry. The problem is the money is being wasted. Anyone who needs food can get it.

Abusing the system.

These starving countries in Africa and other regions have so much corruption and turmoil that the help doesn't get there. We need to send food instead of cash. Send peanut butter and flour and water, things like that instead of cash to these regions.

Look at America and how people abuse their SNAP cards. These cards are not for Eskimo pies and pop and Doritos or any other perk. They are supposed to supply families with the staples they need, but once again the program is taken advantage of...and no one can judge.

Credit: Mick Haupt on Unsplash Credit: Mick Haupt on Unsplash loading...

Bar codes can be programmed to only allow the good basic foods that people need for their family and disallow the perks or special treats. They can use their own money for extras. Our Flakesgiving meals do just that. The basic foods that will fill a tummy for Thanksgiving: turkey, potatoes, rolls, mac and cheese, stuffing etc. No perks or treats. That's not what we are trying to accomplish. A family meal on a family day...that's important.

Credit: TSM Credit: TSM loading...

See ya tomorrow at 5.