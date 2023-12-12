Lewistown Will Never be The Same

The buzz is all about the new manufacturing plant in Lewistown, my favorite place in the world. I am disappointed at the news.

The company is bringing 500 jobs to the community of 6000. There is no way that a town that size can absorb the impact that those people will bring to its housing, schools, and other infrastructure without some big changes.

If you incorporate those changes then it changes the draw that makes Lewistown, Lewistown. Let me put this into some kind of perspective for you. Adding 500 jobs to Lewistown would be like adding 10,000 jobs to our city of 120,000 people.

Where would we put them and their families? Even in Billings, we couldn't handle that many that soon. Don't forget people bring their Ideologies with them and then things begin to change. Just look at what happened to places like Bozeman, Hamilton, Red Lodge, etc. Be careful what you wish for.

Finally, Mark and I will be taking the rest of the year off. We always save some vacation time for the end of the year to recharge and refresh for the new year. We have been blessed with all of your support over the last 36 years and can't thank you enough.

It's going to be tough coming back in 2024 knowing that it will probably be our last year.

We will try to make it the best one we've ever had. Without all of you, it would have never been possible. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of you and your Families.

Travel safely and we'll see ya back here soon.