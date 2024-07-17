Prime Day Hype: Don’t Get Caught in the Trap

Today is the last day for Amazon's Prime Day. Experts say don't get caught up in the hype. Many of you are spur-of-the-moment shoppers who will spend if something catches your eye.

I am not a compulsive buyer—not even in the grocery store. In fact, when I go to Costco, I usually never get a cart and only leave with what I can carry.

These merchandisers use all kinds of gimmicks to get your attention. Slogans that just aren't true. For instance, the other day I proved the one for M&M's candy to be wrong. I went outside with a handful, and by the time I was done, I had red, yellow, and green coloring in my hand. How about the ones that say there isn't a stain this won't remove? I like the one about this being the last such-and-such you'll ever need. No company makes anything like that because if they did, they would go out of business.

Also, the things that come with lifetime guarantees are bogus. Try getting your money back or a new one of whatever you bought after you've had it for 15 years. Here's one that I know is not true: tires. There is no way I can get 60,000 miles out of a set of tires. The point is, things aren't always what they are made out to be, so if it sounds like a deal too good to be true, it probably isn't.

See you tomorrow at 5.