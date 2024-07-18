Election Chaos And Drama

"Threat to Democracy." Threat to democracy? That's all I hear from the left.

Then what in the hell are you trying to do to your leading candidate? Word came out yesterday that Chuck Schumer and Randy Jeffries are trying to get Joe Biden to step aside. They don't care about the democratic process; they care about winning and will do whatever it takes.

By the way, Schumer's conjoined twin Jon Tester is nowhere to be found on this issue. I wonder why? Joe Biden, whether you like him or not, won the primary. Fourteen million people voted to make him their candidate. Senators and congressmen don't get to pick who runs.

You can congressionally remove an office holder, but the rest has to go through the democratic format. These poll-watching fanatics see his popularity fading, so they are in panic mode.

I remember the Reagan years when the Democrats had Walter Mondale running. He was getting killed in the polls, and the Democrats rode it out. They lost but didn't try to derail his campaign.

If it was his age or cognitive capacity that worried you, all of you snakes should have told Americans the truth before you held all of your primaries. Now you're in damage control and are looking for any way possible to throw your own under the bus.

Biden's back doesn't have any more room for knives in it. Let the voters decide; that's the democratic way. You can't change the rules now. Remember, you have to accept the results of the election...

See ya tomorrow at 5.