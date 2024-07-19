Farmer Finishers: Hot, Hot, Hot

When someone tells you to be cool, they're not kidding. In Farmer Finishers this week, a word of caution: anything and everything will start a fire. I responded to one this week at the shooting range north of Billings. Anything could trigger a blaze that we could end up fighting for months. They are starting to get a handle on some of the largest fires in Montana. In the Lewis and Clark Forest, they have one about 25% contained, and the same with the one in Rosebud County. They did open the Tongue Reservoir but are advising it’s smoky, as you can imagine.

Fairs start this week, too, across Montana, with the Rosebud County Fair in Forsyth. The Big Sky State Games are this weekend, so things might be a little crowded with folks in from out of town. The ceremonies at Daylis will go on even without a $62 million stadium. I know many of you look forward to the Farmers Market, and the first one is this weekend downtown, starting at 8. You have to get there early if you want the best selection, and it’s still early in the season, so things might not be as plentiful.

There is always something that happens over the weekend that seems to be big news, and let’s just hope it isn't anything like last weekend. I think that opened up a lot of our eyes to be thankful for what we have and make the most out of the time we have left because you never know.

Enjoy yourself with your family a little bit this weekend, stay safe, and we'll see ya back here Monday at 5.