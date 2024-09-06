Friday Fragments: The Den, Weekend Activities, History

Well, we had a great turnout at the first Flakes Trip stop at The Den last night. It's always great to see familiar faces trying to win for the 29th time. I had a pizza, and it was pretty good. Next week, you can join us for Wilson Wednesday at the Blue Cat and get signed up. Don't park in my spot.

It's a busy weekend as we near the end of summer:

Art For The Park Auction at the Rhodeside Event Center tonight.

Cody Johnson concert on Saturday.

Wynonna at Alberta Bair Theatre on the 14th, and Crystal Gayle on the same day. I saw them both the last time they came through, and they both sounded great.

I learned this week that Paul didn't know who in the heck Beetlejuice was.

We will lose 3 to 3 1/2 minutes of daylight in September.

Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin wouldn't play golf unless booze was served, so The Desert Inn (I would've guessed The Sands) stocked up, and a golf cart was invented.

There is now an Evel Knievel Museum in Las Vegas. My folks bought a Volkswagen from his brother—that’s our claim to fame.

You can be part of the Sheehy Wave if you show up at All America Pharmaceuticals (the old Heights Kmart) this Sunday at 3:30. They will be filming a commercial from 4 to 5. The first 50 folks to get there will get a t-shirt, and you'll get to be on TV a lot since both Sheehy and Tester are going to spend a mountain of money between now and Election Day.