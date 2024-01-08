Looking For A Bright Side When You’ve Got The Flu

Hit with the flu.

There's an old joke about how much stronger women are when they are sick vs how puny men are...one that I happen to agree with.

Let me start by saying that neither Paul nor I miss much work. So, if we aren't at work, it must be serious and mine was.

Each day had a different symptom, so at least I had some variety. Friday was sweaty in the morning and freezing in the afternoon.

Trial and error.

Well, it took a few tries to get the combination of jammer pants, the right thickness of sweatshirt, and socks, but I finally achieved comfort at the exact right level. I was almost asleep when some commercial came on that I had heard enough of. But when I looked, I saw that the remote was at the other end of the sleeping bag by my feet. So, I sat through 27 "Let's Go Peleton" commercials. Same number of LiMu emu & Doug waiting to get a piano dropped on his head. And an honorable mention to whatever gym that Meagan THEE Stallion was promoting. You can actually advertise too much.

The commercial that actually made me laugh out loud was the singing jingle for Pepto Bismal. "When you have nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, diarrhea!"

So upbeat. Everybody in the commercial all dressed in pink. And for my situation at the time it struck me funny.

The road to healing.

My buddy, Jay Burns showed up just then with a quart of 4B's tomato soup. So I had to answer the door. Worth it. I'm pretty sure that's what helped me turn the corner and get better.

I might still need one post-flu nap today.