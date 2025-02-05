Looking for the Best Taco Pizza in Billings?

Pizza and tacos are two of my favorite foods. What's not to love about either of them, right? Somewhere in the chaotic genius of food innovation, someone looked at a taco and a pizza and thought, Why not both? Thus, taco pizza was born.

Who invented the taco pizza?

You can thank the great state of Iowa for creating this culinary delight, according to an article by 98.1 KHAK in Cedar Rapids, IA. The author notes that taco pizza was created by Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's Pizza. Happy Joe's is a midwest chain with locations mostly in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, and North Dakota. It was an instant hit, and other pizza places soon started copying Whitty's taco pizza.

Taco + Pizza = culinary delight.

There was even a lawsuit that involved trademarking Taco Pizza, with a competing chain hoping to lock down the name. Whitty and Pizza Hut won in court, arguing that taco pizza is a topping and not a brand name.

Is it Italian? Is it Mexican? No one knows for sure, but your taste buds don't care. A pizza crust replaces the tortilla, refried beans stand in for sauce, and a glorious heap of seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes are piled on top. Sour cream? Drizzle it on. Crushed Doritos on top? You bet.

Godfather's Pizza in Billings Heights.

So... who has the best taco pizza in Billings?

Someone recently posed this question on a Billings Facebook group, and the overwhelming response was Godfather's in the Heights. Honorable mention goes to Fowl Play in Laurel, who keeps the Little Big Men pizza menu alive. My spouse loves their taco pizza.

Other top mentions for a great taco pizza in Billings went to Pie Guys, American Classic Pizzaria, Pizza Ranch, and Village Inn.

