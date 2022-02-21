Mark Gives the Pros and Cons of Using a Confetti Cannon

I first learned of these confetti cannons while watching a Facebook video where a married couple has a compilation video where they take turns scaring each other half to death with these handheld weapons. And they would pop up someplace unexpectedly and shower each other in confetti. This thing also has a little bit of a compressed air "poof" when they go off, so there's a little bit of a shock factor with them.

I compare them to Party Poppers that came out in the seventies. They cost a quarter and all you had to do was pull the string. You got a "pop" and a very small amount of confetti. Not terrible.

Well, thanks to my friends at Amazon Prime, I had a case of these confetti cannons delivered to my house recently. And I just never got around to touching one off to see what kind of volume of confetti I would be dealing with.

So yesterday, I'm hanging out with my 14-year-old daughter and she was lipping off most of the day so I thought I'd introduce her to my new toy.

I touched it off in the living room. My first reaction was uncontrollable laughter. She had no idea what had just happened, but she had definitely been surprised. As well as being covered, head to toe, in confetti.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Once the dust had settled, I had confetti everywhere. And I mean everywhere. I vacuumed for about 45 minutes, which got about 98% of it. But guess what? Confetti doesn't always WANT to get all sucked up at once.

So today will be spent lifting couch cushions and trying to get the rest of it cleaned up.

No matter how long it takes, I will say that it was definitely worth it.

