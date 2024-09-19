Stay Away from Me: A Driving Survival Guide

A quick traffic reminder that Zimmerman Trail will close tonight at 7 and remain closed until 7 a.m. Friday. Gotta get ready for winter. I drove up that way yesterday on my way home from the west end, so I took the new beltway bypass. Apparently, some drivers couldn't figure out the stop signs on Alkali Creek Road where it meets the beltway. So now, in addition to the stop signs, they have installed a flashing light. And if that’s not enough to get your attention, and you still run one of those stop signs and cause a wreck, you should lose your license.

I've said for years that a Montana driver’s license is too easy to get, and that's on purpose. Even bad drivers vote. If you make tougher driving laws part of your political platform, you're going to lose.

My daughter took driver's training at her school, and we've had her driving for years before that. No kid of mine is going to be a bad driver. But when we showed up at the DMV, she didn't even have to take the driving test. We were told that only one out of ten kids had to drive.

The last few years that my dad was alive, he was on oxygen. They would only renew his license for one year at a time. I can name at least three of my relatives that shouldn't have driver's licenses, but they do.

So, please continue to observe my motto in traffic: "Stay away from me."