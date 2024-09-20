Friday Fragments: Fundraisers, Hunting, And Sunday Drives

We learned this week that 10% of Americans think Judge Judy is on the Supreme Court.

Shepherd FFA is having their annual fundraiser dinner and auction on Saturday the 28th. They are still looking for donations. This event is their main fundraiser of the year to help cover the cost of travel, hotels, registration fees, etc. The cost to attend is 20 bucks per ticket. Please support your local FFA.

If you're a bow hunter, you might want to make a run to Havre. The urban deer population has gotten out of hand, and they are looking for hunters to help thin the herd. Yes folks, in Montana, sometimes the best hunting is in town.

Jelly Roll will be the musical guest on the kickoff of the 50th season of Saturday Night Live. I remember watching the very first one, hosted by George Carlin in 1975.

I'm going to have to take a Sunday drive and visit the Road Kill Cafe just outside of Big Timber. It's been sold. Eric Lowe, from Big Timber, bought it and is going to make it bigger and better, expanding the kitchen, menu, and drink selection, with eventual plans for a wedding venue. They'll reopen on October 16th.

Singer-songwriter JD Souther passed away this week. He only had minimal radio success with "You're Only Lonely" and "Her Town Too," but he co-wrote several Eagles songs. He also wrote "Faithless Love" for Linda Ronstadt, which Glen Campbell had a country radio hit with in 1984. He also co-wrote Don Henley's "Heart of the Matter."

Get signed up for the Flakes Trip next Wednesday at Famous Dave's from 5-7.

Have a great weekend in this great weather.