Luck or Destiny? Golf, Powerball, and the Art of Winning Big

So, this morning, Paul tells me that because the moon is somehow involved, it's going to be a good day for me to meet women. I wish I believed that. But I haven't bought into horoscopes since junior high school. Also, I have some thoughts on luck.

Some people are just luckier than others, in my opinion. If you ever go to an event where they're giving away guns, don't sit by George DeVries because he is probably going to win it. I've seen it many times. He's extremely lucky.

I've had luck on the golf course because it sure as heck wasn't skill. An insanely long putt made or a favorable bounce out of the trees back onto the fairway—all luck.

I also believe in being unlucky. That's why I don't put money into poker or keno machines. I never seemed to win, so I quit playing them in 2013. In fact, that was my New Year's resolution for that year. It helps me know that I'm exactly even on the year. Powerball tickets, not so much—I'm way upside down in that game. But I'll still play when the jackpots get big.

I believe more in destiny than luck. I have always liked the old saying, "Sometimes, you make your own luck."

And the one I quote to my daughter after every single game I beat her at, when she swears it was luck, is a Tom Cruise line from Days of Thunder: "You think it was luck? Then let's do it again."