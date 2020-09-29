Mazevo Coffee Plans Another West End Location

Today is National Coffee Day (Tuesday 9/29), and a popular local coffee roaster recently announced they will soon be constructing a new west end shop, according to a post on Facebook.

Mazevo Coffee Roasters & Espresso Bar currently has locations near Downtown Billings at 819 Grand Avenue, and a west end location in Shiloh Commons at 3911 Central Avenue that opened in 2019.

A second west end location for Mazevo Coffee is now planned for the open lot on Grand Avenue, between 38th Street West and Autumn Springs Drive. According to the post on their Facebook page, the new shop should be opening in 2021.

Coming 2021 to 38th and Grand Ave. Billings. Share this post with your friends to be entered to win a $100 Mazevo gift card. Posted by Mazevo Coffee Roasters & Espresso Bar on Friday, September 25, 2020

Mazevo Coffee Roasters and Espresso Bar also announced in August they would be opening a Bozeman location, but no opening date has been posted.

Growth continues in Shiloh Crossing with the construction of a new Opportunity Bank branch. The "future home" of what will be the bank's fourth location in Billings, will be located across from the Jiffy Lube and Popeye's, directly in front of the Scheel's parking lot in Shiloh Crossing.