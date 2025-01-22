I love gluten. This substance is found in wheat, rye, barley, and triticale - a wheat/barley cross - and it's what helps make bread so darn delicious. Gluten is found in many foods that you wouldn't expect (it seems to be in EVERYTHING) and for most people, it doesn't negatively affect your life... unless you have gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

Until recently, gluten rarely crossed my mind. When it did, it was usually when I'd overhear friends ordering at restaurants and asking servers for gluten-free requests. "Really?", my internal monologue would say, "Stop being a baby and order your burger with a bun like a normal human."

Trending: Make Your Life Easier With These 25 Perfect Winter Hacks

41 Grains gluten-free brownie mix. Credit Michael Foth, TSM 41 Grains gluten-free brownie mix. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Then we learned that one of my kids has gluten issues.

My teen had been complaining about stomach issues after almost every meal. Like many families, we eat a lot of pasta and bread. Mainly because both are inexpensive and filling, but also because they taste good.

We're awaiting further tests to see if she has celiac disease or gluten intolerance, but in the meantime, we've started buying a few gluten-free products for her. Recently I visited a fun shop in Billings that carries a variety of Montana-made products and picked up a bag of gluten-free brownie mix.

They also sell bags of chickpea flower. Credit Michael Foth, TSM They also sell bags of chickpea flour. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Made with chickpea flour from the Circle, MT based 41 Grains Company, I think I paid around $9 for the bag of brownie mix. The directions were simple: add eggs and oil and pour into a pan.

My family loves the "nothing-but-corners" brownie pans (I think we got ours from Pampered Chef) and I like to customize our brownies by placing bite-sized Reeses Peanut Butter cups in the bottom of the pan.

The raw dough scooped into the pan. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Raw dough in the pan. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

I'll be honest... my expectations for these gluten-free brownies were low.

Would these be "weird" like some gluten-free foods? The raw dough had a slightly different consistency than a box of Betty Crocker mix, but otherwise, it looked good and smelled chocolatey.

Fresh brownies cooling on the rack. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Fresh brownies cooling on the rack. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

I let them cool in the pan for a few minutes, before placing them on a cooling rack to relax for a bit. The texture appeared the same as any traditional brownie mix. But here's the big question... how do they taste??

Nice gooey center with a melted peanut butter cup. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Nice gooey center with a melted peanut butter cup. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

They were delicious!

My skepticism was unfounded. These gluten-free brownies - made in Montana - are very, very good. While I was making this batch from 41 Grains, I also made a batch of "normal" brownies and I couldn't tell much of a difference, nor could my family.

The company makes a variety of gluten-free snacks, including a cookie mix, a batter/breading mix, a banana bread mix, and other tasty snacks like Lentil Crunchers. Browse their items HERE.

See Which Country Love Song Was Most Popular the Year You Got Married Love always wins! Country songs have held spaces as first dances at weddings for decades. Let's take a look at the country love song that was most popular the year you got married. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul