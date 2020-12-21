Most Read Articles from Paul Mushaben in 2020

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Paul had no shortage of passionate subjects to write about in 2020. What you'll find in these stories is a full range of emotions, as well as thoughtful observations and insights. He writes not one but two open letters--one to Montana's governor, and one to the President of the United States. He comments on the pandemic, and prays for a woman who wrote him "one of the most hate-filled letters." He writes an elegy to his father and confides his heartbreak in missing two of his children's graduation ceremonies. And yet, with all of the challenges of this past year, the number one story reflects what we all love about Paul--he leaves us with a little hope.

Take a look at the most-read articles written by Paul Mushaben in 2020: