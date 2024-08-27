Powerball Dreams: From Radio to Ranch

All of what you're about to read could not possibly happen, but it struck me as kind of funny.

A Billings radio personality has won the $100 million Powerball jackpot. In an interview, he said that the first thing he’s going to do is a hostile takeover of Mushaben Farms. Buying 51% gives him the tiebreaker status on all farm and ranch decisions.

The first move will be to pave the gravel road to the place. Next is an outdoor amphitheater, which will go well with the acres of parking already available out there.

Next is a well. It’s going to have to be very deep, but because I’m now super rich, we’re drilling one. We’ll also plant corn instead of wheat.

I think we’ll build our own radio studio and continue doing our show for a few more years. And on that station, you won’t be able to place political ads for any candidate or issue. If you don’t know who to vote for, just give us a call.

Next will be air conditioning for all the outbuildings. Yes, you can still work on your combine, but you’ll no longer have to do it in a shed where it’s 120 degrees.

The next item is staff. We have to find ourselves a cook like Gator from Yellowstone to take care of the farmers and any others we hire.

I would say that we’re buying all new equipment, but I know that’s where he’d put his foot down. Tinkering with stuff is his life, so we won’t change that.

You’re all invited to the yearly End of Summer party featuring Mushaben Red Angus beef and George Strait.

How does all of that sound?