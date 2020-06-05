Nitro National Pro Hill Climb Set for June 26-28 in Columbus
Octane Addictions is about to light the fuse on another exciting weekend of pryotechnics, fireworks, technical hill climbing and aerial acrobatics.
The Nitro National Pro Hill Climb is "a full go" for June 26, 27, and 28 in Columbus, Montana.
Quit your hiding, come out of quarantining, and get ready for the biggest party of the year. See the biggest names in racing, tackle the most technical hill climb in the country.
Camping is available all weekend long for the Nitro National Pro Hill Climb, with a fireworks show that will light up the sky brighter than the 4th of July.
Tickets are available now at all TownPump locations, or CLICK HERE.
We have multiple ways to WIN TICKETS for the Nitro National Pro Hill Climb:
- DOWNLOAD the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app. We send out app alerts for secret ticket giveaways. And the only way you'll know when to call and win, is to have the free Cat Country mobile app. It's free from Google Play, or from the App Store.
- LISTEN TO WIN tickets on Cat Country 102.9, any time of day. Mark and Paul will have family four (4) packs of tickets on Game Day Thursday's. Make sure to wake up and win from 5am to 10am with The Breakfast Flakes.
- ENTER TO WIN a family four (4) pack of tickets for the Nitro National Pro Hill Climb below. We'll draw on Friday, June 19 and contact the winner by email and / or phone by 5pm.