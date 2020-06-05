Nitro National Pro Hill Climb Set for June 26-28 in Columbus

Octane Addictions is about to light the fuse on another exciting weekend of pryotechnics, fireworks, technical hill climbing and aerial acrobatics.

The Nitro National Pro Hill Climb is "a full go" for June 26, 27, and 28 in Columbus, Montana.



Quit your hiding, come out of quarantining, and get ready for the biggest party of the year. See the biggest names in racing, tackle the most technical hill climb in the country.

Camping is available all weekend long for the Nitro National Pro Hill Climb, with a fireworks show that will light up the sky brighter than the 4th of July.

Tickets are available now at all TownPump locations, or CLICK HERE.

We have multiple ways to WIN TICKETS for the Nitro National Pro Hill Climb: