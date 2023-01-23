I told you last week about free concert tickets from the radio station. In that same conversation, my friend said "you must have met everybody who sings". Uh, not so much.

Back when I started in radio, it was quite different. The majority of concerts that we would emcee were in small theatres and bars. And there's not a lot of room backstage. And most singers would say hi and ask about your radio station. And most of the ones that did, got their songs played a little more when I was on the air.

These days it's significantly different. It's almost impossible to get close to the big stars. And part of that is that even though they are famous singers, some aren't good at talking to people. Like Alan Jackson. Very soft-spoken but one of the shyest people that I've ever met.

One of my favorites was Mel McDaniel. He was a blast. Probably because he was hammered. He sang "Baby's Got Her Blue Jeans On" three times at that show.

Some of the best with fans are Sawyer Brown, the Judds, Kathy Mattea, and Garth Brooks. Mark Miller from Sawyer Brown even came and played basketball with us a couple of times.

I sat through Janie Fricke's entire show at the Shrine one time because I was sitting downstairs with Williams and Ree listening to them tell stories.

I've never got the chance to meet Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and many of the others that have been around for a long time. And this will surprise a lot of our listeners, but I've never been able to meet Sheryl Crow. Something to do with a restraining order.