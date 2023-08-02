One Flake Thinks You Should Hook Kids On Rocks, Not Drugs

This show rocks!

Have you ever found a gem or mineral before? I have to admit, I learned a lot this morning from Thea when she taught us about rock hounds (geology enthusiasts).

The National Gem and Mineral Show is August 3-6 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center and if you attend, you can find out everything you need to know.

Where to go?

Thea said that the Pryor Mountains are a great spot to look for precious gems and minerals. There is even a time when you can go to my favorite place in Lewistown and dig for sapphires. There are a lot of places in the state to pan or search for gold, even as close as Yellowstone.

In addition to rocks, Montana is one of the best places in the world for finding fossils and bones from millions of years ago.

Show them what you've got.

They have all the experts at the National Gem and Mineral Show this week and if you bring something you found, they can tell you what it's worth. People will be there who make jewelry out of people's precious finds, too. If you have ever discovered a rock, gem, or mineral and are wondering what it is, or if it's even worth anything...take it to the show, that's what it is about. They can even give you educational tips to help you get started.

Rock hunting is great exercise.

Can you imagine if you could get your kids hooked on this? You might come home someday to find your whole backyard dug up and ready for a new garden if you told them there could be a tyrannosaurus vertebrae in there.

The show runs this Thursday-Sunday. You might dig this one.

See ya tomorrow at 5