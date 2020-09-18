One-Ways, Restaurant Impossible, Ads: Friday Fragments

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I started off the week with three rounds of golf in a row. And another one to follow today at 12:44. Fore!

It was great to see so many folks turn out Thursday at Casino 8 to get signed up to win our trip. Thanks to Katie & Travis for hosting a great evening. Next Thursday we will be at Pharm406 from 5-7p.m.

I hear that they are talking about making several one-way streets in downtown Billings to two-way streets. If this should happen, please put up big flashing signs so I don't cause a major traffic disaster. I'm currently still working on what to do at the yellow flashing arrows. Go? Don't go? Gun it and hope for the best? I'm confused.

Alongside all of the questions about our trip to the all-inclusive Secrets Akumal Resort, I got a lot of questions about all of the political ads that are running right now. If I could tweak how the ads are done, I'd have candidate A get the first thirty seconds to make their point on an issue. Then Candidate B would get to make a rebuttal. In the next commercial, Candidate B goes first. I honestly have no idea how many of the claims made by any candidate is 100% accurate. And I already know how I'm voting.

Apparently, I'm going to have to tune in to "Restaurant Impossible" when they air the episode that they shot this last week at Don Louis, which is right by our hotel. #finallygotourparkingback.

Please continue to be aware of fire. It's super dry again.

Have a great weekend. We are back at 5 a.m. Monday.