Our &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221;

Our “Big Announcement”

Credit: TSM / Canva

If you missed it this morning, our "big announcement" was that the Flakesgiving Fund is donating $20,000 to Tumbleweed to take care of all of the initial steps to get their facility to be able to have teens in trouble have a safe place to spend the night.

Right now, because of fire codes, nobody can spend the night. So, these poor kids get kicked out on the street at 5 each day.

Get our free mobile app

The upgraded facility will also include a "teaching kitchen". So, instead of just being able to warm up donated meals, they will now be able to do their own cooking.

Paul and I have always focused on kids. Have you had lunch in every school a hundred miles in any direction from Billings? We have. We did school lunch visits once a week for five years.

Now we sponsor the first "sniff" with Canine Mira with K316 detections. That's in addition to the 3 dozen or so metal detectors that we've bought for area schools.

Kids have always mattered to us.

I always think how easy it would have been for me to have ended up with no place to go when I was a teenager after my folks divorced. I only needed to pick one or two "bad" kids and my life's path could have quite easily been significantly different.

And not everybody is in a spot where they can donate a large amount of money. So, we feel fortunate to be able to help causes that we think need our help.

The 12 Items You Can't Donate To Goodwill

Though Goodwill of North Louisiana accepts lots of different types of donations and they do an amazing job help local people with those donations, there are several items they will NOT accept as donations and these are those 12 items.

Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy

Filed Under: Billings Montana, Breakfast Flakes, cat country 102.9, Donate, Give Back, Mark Wilson, Social Post, Tumbleweed
Categories: Opinion
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 102.9