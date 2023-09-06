Paul Says Our Wealth Should Have No Bearing On Our Taxes

Next time Governor Gianforte comes into the studio, I'm going to ask him about the wealth tax we have in Montana.

One good thing.

It was good to see that, with the surplus, people were able to get back some of their income tax and now they can apply for their property tax rebate...but what about the wealth tax? I'm talking about your license plate tax on your car.

A stupid system.

In Montana, we determine how much you owe by how much you have paid for an automobile. The price of the car should have no bearing on the amount you contribute to the care of our roads. The amount of tax that we all pay for a gallon of gas is the same. It doesn't matter what kind of car you drive or your income level, we all pay the same. The vehicle value should not matter if you drive a pickup that's 20 years old versus new if they are driving on the roads for the same amount of time.

If you drive more you are already being charged more with the tax on fuel. Obviously, more miles take more fuel.

Hawaii and Colorado have the most expensive plates in the country and Alabama and Mississippi have the cheapest.

Policy changes.

As we look at tax policy that is the one we should look at next. If South Dakota can operate their government with no property tax and no state income tax with fewer people then we ought to be able to do the same thing.

Don't ever let people in government tell you we have a revenue problem. We don't. We have a spending problem...

