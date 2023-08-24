Paul Wishes We Had More Influence On The Primary Elections

Not wasting my time.

I didn't watch the debate last night because it doesn't matter to me. I will vote for whichever candidate wins the nomination. It's our only hope of trying to stop the destruction of America as we know it.

It's all predetermined.

This is one reason why I wish they would have the primaries all on the same day like they do on election day. By the time they get to Montana's primary in June, the G.O. P. candidate has already been determined. Thus, making states like us and others irrelevant in choosing the nominee.

Limited coverage.

Did you notice that the other news media outlets did not carry the debate? Preventing the opponent's message from getting to the American people. Doing their best to determine the outcome of an election.

The same old same old.

The very thing that they are going after Donald Trump for as he challenged the results from the last one. That is something the Democrats have done every year since Calvin Coolidge when a Republican has won. And I'll defend them it's NOT illegal. In fact, if elections are really close like the last one you can even demand a recount to try to find the votes.

The Democrats are now in a precarious position. If a Republican happens to win, they will challenge the results and try to stop the electoral college votes. Then, if we had a true justice system for all they would have to indict all those Democrats who contest it and challenge the results.

I can't wait to see what happens. It's going to be a train wreck.

See ya tomorrow at 5.