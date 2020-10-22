Paul’s Thoughts on the Shooting Threat at West High

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

By now I'm sure you have heard about the shooting threat that the Billings police and FBI are looking at. It was supposed to take place at West High on Monday, October 26. It does not appear to be a credible threat according to officials, but they are still looking into it.

Kids under the age of 19 have virtually no chance of dying from COVID-19 yet School District 2 has put all kinds of safety precautions in place. Masks, hand sanitation stations, desk rotations, longer class times, extra cleaning practices etc. So, what have they implemented to enhance school safety against a rogue shooter? We know they turned down our offer for metal detectors, so what's in place besides one resource officer? These threats will never stop in the future and thank God so far our we-keep-our-fingers-crossed approach has worked. So keep 6 ft. apart, wash your hands, wear your mask, use hand sanitizer for COVID-19. Pray for the other threat. See ya tomorrow at 5.