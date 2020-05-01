Golfing Blind, Allergies, and Going Out to Eat: Friday Fragments

I learned this week that I couldn't golf while wearing my bifocals.

I sat for several moments at a Mcdonald's drive through this week and watched the lady in front of me get three different credit cards declined.

I am quite excited about getting to go out for lunch and dinner next week.

I learned what a "webby" is.

We bought and delivered another metal detector to the Community Crisis Center on Wednesday.

For some reason, Mrs. Narem, our grade school music teacher's name, popped into my head. She would sing "hello boys and girrrrls" and we would sing back, "Hello Mrs. Narrrrrem." I never could really sing. But even back then, I knew all of the words.

I was able to get my allergy injections this week. You need an appointment, have to wear a mask, use a hand sanitizer, and not sit close to anybody. Worth it. But, I'll tell you something. I sort of understand now how a drug addict must feel. If there were a magic allergy pill that would fix me, I'd pay big dollars for it. Even if it was illegal.

I'm now keeping my golf score just like the media is keeping track of total COVID-19 infections. This week I shot a 311. Thank you.

I'm gonna get myself some more sunshine this weekend. Be safe. See you Monday at 5!