More Than Just a Dream: A Montana Farm’s Legacy

We got an email the other day from a guy talking about his business and the hard work and sacrifices he had to make to see it succeed. Basically, his point was that with hard work and dedication, you can get it done, and it's well worth it. I couldn't agree more.

Today, September 16th, is the anniversary of when I bought my first farm in 1986. Boy, did I hear it from my buddies about how I'd never make it. That was during the peak of many farm foreclosures around the country. They all underestimated my work ethic and conviction to never fail. I'm here to say, like the gentleman previously noted, it was all worth it.

I slowly but surely was able to grow my operation and upgrade equipment over time, and that brought progress. You have to be smart with your money and not jump in too quickly, but it can be done, and I'm living proof of that.

I know Jon Tester and his supporters hate success stories like that—of people coming to Montana, starting a family and a business, and building a life for themselves and others. I think just the opposite. It's something that should be celebrated and an example for others who are seeking opportunity.

I've been very fortunate over all those years and have been able to grow my operation, and there isn't a day I'm not grateful to God for that. If you have a dream or plan, follow it. It can be done. I'm living proof.

