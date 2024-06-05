From Almost-Salesman to Armchair Trucker

From Almost-Salesman to Armchair Trucker

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM / Canva

I got into a conversation recently about my job and what else I would have done for a living if I hadn't landed in this business.

First, what I do at my job. It's a little more than talking and playing songs that I like (but not much more). There's a lot of computer stuff these days. I had a heck of a time just logging into the on-air computer this morning. Then I spend a lot of my shift switching the system from "auto" to "manual." Taxing, right?

Let's see, I also turn mics on and off at the appropriate times. I answer phone calls and play them back. I blog. So, as you can see, my job isn't really hard.

Cat Country 102.9 logo
Get our free mobile app

Now, as to what else I would have done for work, that's a great question. The idea for me would be to do a job that I really enjoy so that I can do it for a long time.

I could've been a salesman if the product I was selling was something fun like ATVs or guns. I actually answered a newspaper ad back in about 1982 for a sales position. I spent the morning watching training videos that taught you how to close the sale. Finally, just before lunch, I had to ask what I would be selling. Vacuums were not what I wanted to sell, so I went elsewhere.

I also could've gotten a driving job—hauling freight across America and seeing our great country on somebody else's nickel.

I would have said golf pro, but you have to be good at golf to get that job.

Experts Reveal the 50 Best US Cities For Starting a New Career

According to WalletHub, the best cities to launch a career were evaluated based on 26 key metrics, including the availability of entry-level jobs, average monthly starting salary, and housing affordability. For a complete look at WalletHub's methodology, see the link in the #1 city. Let's countdown the 50 Best US Cities For Starting a New Career.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: Breakfast Flakes, cat country 102.9, I got into a conversation recently about my job and what else I would have done for a living if I hadn't landed in this business. First, Mark Wilson, Social Post
Categories: Opinion

More From Cat Country 102.9