From Almost-Salesman to Armchair Trucker

I got into a conversation recently about my job and what else I would have done for a living if I hadn't landed in this business.

First, what I do at my job. It's a little more than talking and playing songs that I like (but not much more). There's a lot of computer stuff these days. I had a heck of a time just logging into the on-air computer this morning. Then I spend a lot of my shift switching the system from "auto" to "manual." Taxing, right?

Let's see, I also turn mics on and off at the appropriate times. I answer phone calls and play them back. I blog. So, as you can see, my job isn't really hard.

Now, as to what else I would have done for work, that's a great question. The idea for me would be to do a job that I really enjoy so that I can do it for a long time.

I could've been a salesman if the product I was selling was something fun like ATVs or guns. I actually answered a newspaper ad back in about 1982 for a sales position. I spent the morning watching training videos that taught you how to close the sale. Finally, just before lunch, I had to ask what I would be selling. Vacuums were not what I wanted to sell, so I went elsewhere.

I also could've gotten a driving job—hauling freight across America and seeing our great country on somebody else's nickel.

I would have said golf pro, but you have to be good at golf to get that job.