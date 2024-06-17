It’s That Time Of Year Again
I see where it's time to nominate your favorites for the Gazette Readers Choice Awards. It's a nice way to get some publicity for some businesses that might not get any recognition otherwise.
One change that I wish that they'd make is to tell you how many votes each winner got. I mean if the best burger joint in town got 14 votes and second place only got 11. That doesn't mean much.
This is where our publishing tool stopped working.
