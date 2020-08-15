Rock This City, What Does It Mean?

I found this sign in my yard the other day, it seems to be handmade and I wondered where it came from and if it is a new let's band together campaign going around Billings. I know there are a lot of signs out there right now supporting some sort of group or agenda. For instance, Back The Blue, the #Me Too Movement, BLM and We're All In This Together. I won't get into how I feel about any of these, as I really don't want to get into a Social Media pissing match, it's not that I am afraid to support my beliefs on any of these, it's just that I feel there's already enough anger out there and adding to it, or poking the bear, it's really very beneficial. If we could have a calm, sane discussion, let's do it, but at this point, I don't think the cooler heads would prevail.

I tried to research what the sign might mean, outside of the obvious, that Billings rocks and that whoever made the sign loves Billings. It seemed odd where I found the sign, it was on my lawn (well the edge of the lawn) by my back gate in the alley off 24th Street West. I almost didn't see it when I took the trash out to the dumpster, it just happen to catch my eye because of the white on the sign reflecting in what was left of the setting sun. At first I just thought it was some more trash that had blown into the alley, but then realized that it was a sign stuck in the ground, and a very cool sign at that. I don't know where it came from or who put it there, I will put if back where I found it and see how long it stays there. To whomever made it, a job well done, not only is it is a super cool idea, but you can tell that thought, time and passion went into making it. Has anyone else see any signs like this around town?