Follow me, haters. I don't really dislike too many folks. But there are a few celebrities that come to mind.

But when I heard that Ryan Seacrest has been named as Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel Of Fortune, it reminded me that I'm not a fan. I've never liked Ryan Seacrest. No reason why. I've never met him in person. He's never said or done anything to me personally. He's just somebody I chose to dislike. And it's not like WOF is "my show". And the new host won't affect how much I watch.

I googled "most hated celebrities". I was shocked to see that Taylor Swift was on the list. Never met her either. But my dad got to do an interview with her when she was just starting out and was playing a show in Great Falls. and I remember Dad telling me about how great of a kid she was. He also said that she "Was going to be a huge star". Great guess, Dad. But still, haters gonna hate, hate, hate.

I've been fortunate to meet quite a few country music stars. And other than Lorrie Morgan, who was a little snarky, most everybody has been pretty great when doing the "meet & greets" backstage. And you have to remember that not everybody who sings for a living is outgoing. Sometimes when an artist doesn't have much to say, it could just be because they are shy. A great example of that is Alan Jackson. His manager told us that Alan is so shy, that the manager practically had to push him out onto the stage every night.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images loading...