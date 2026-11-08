Nick Lewis of Lovell, Wyoming, is headed to the beach with Mark and Paul of Cat Country 102.9’s Breakfast Flakes. He won a trip for two at the Flakes giveaway party on November 7 at the Rhoadside Event Center. His prize covers the resort stay and flights, plus rides between the airport and the resort. When winter settles in, Nick and his guest will be trading cold weather for sand.

Billings Flakes Giveaway Party: How Nick Lewis Won the Trip to Mexico

The Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley was packed with more than 50 people, but only 50 names were drawn to be the night’s qualifiers. Nick Lewis was one of them, and he outlasted the other 49.

Not everyone in the room had to play, but anyone whose name was called during a game round had to take the stage. Some contestants were put to the test sorting colored M&M’s. Others had to beat their rivals by sliding something frozen up their partner's pant leg and back down the other leg. A few had to outsmart everyone else in country music trivia, and the translation game handed contestants a Spanish word and challenged them to correctly name what it means in English.

When the games wrapped up, 50 qualifiers were left standing. From there, it played out Bingo-style, with each person eliminated one by one as the ball with their number was drawn. Nick’s number was the last one left.

To earn a spot at the party, each person first stopped by one of the Flakes qualifying parties held around Billings, which guaranteed them an entry into the contest.

If you’ve never been to a Flakes giveaway party, yes, sorting candy by color can be part of your evening when there’s a trip to Mexico on the line. The M&M game is behind one of Mark’s favorite memories from past giveaways. One year, he asked contestants to pick out all the yellow M&M’s from a bag. He was teasing one woman about how much trouble she was having until she told him she was color blind. Paul promptly turned the teasing back on Mark. As Mark put it, “Boy, was he all over me.”

Breakfast Flakes Mexico Trips: 32 Years of Traveling With Listeners

This year marks 32 years of Mark and Paul traveling with listeners. About 30 people joined them for the first trip, a cruise on a tight budget. Over the years, the Flakes have taken six cruises and brought listeners along to places like the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Mexico.

The trip has become a Billings tradition, and it fills up fast. The Flakes trip always sells out in a matter of days, which is why the giveaway party is the only way to snag a seat once the regular spots are gone. This year, 125 people booked spots on the winter trip to Mexico, and now Nick and his guest will be joining them.

Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya: Mark’s Favorite Flakes Getaway in Mexico

Of all the places the Flakes have taken listeners, Mark says Mexico is his favorite because of where they stay. Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya is an all-inclusive resort on Mexico’s Caribbean coast. The resort’s own website explains that Akumal is a Mayan name meaning “place of the turtle,” and the area is known for its beach, calm Caribbean waters, and sea turtle population.

The resort also has the credentials to back up Mark’s pick. It appears on AAA’s 2026 Five Diamond hotel list, and Tripadvisor ranked it the No. 1 hotel in the world in its 2025 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards.

Mark has tried plenty of excursions over the years, but swimming with dolphins is still his favorite. He says what makes those adventures even better is that he and Paul get to share them with the people they spend their mornings with on the radio. On a trip like this, he and Paul also get to hear their listeners’ stories.

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Photos From the Breakfast Flakes Mexico Trip Giveaway in Huntley

If you were with us at the Rhoadside Event Center or know someone who was there trying to win their way to Mexico, scroll through the gallery below and see if you can spot yourself or your friend. Congratulations, Nick, and enjoy your time in Mexico!

See the Fun at the 2026 Breakfast Flakes Mexico Trip Giveaway See photos from Cat Country 102.9’s 2026 Breakfast Flakes Mexico Trip Giveaway. Were you there with Mark and Paul? See if you spot yourself! Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor