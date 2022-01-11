The Breakfast Flakes’ Rule on Being Sick at Work

In our long and rewarding career here at the Cat, Mark and I have done almost 8,000 shows. Through all of those years, we haven't taken hardly any sick days.

We have a simple rule: If it involves feeling nasty in the butt and gut, stay the heck home. Nobody wants that.

Now if it's a cold, sore throat, etc, you deal with it and hop on the mic. We've always operated like that.

You may have heard me on air this morning, I wasn't sounding too hot. Guess what, the show must go on, as they say. Cows and calves still need to be fed, waters still need to be checked -- so toughen up, Sissy Boy!

I never thought though that a vaccine would hammer me like the second Pfizer shot has. Now to be fair, the shot gave me some severe headaches and body aches, but I think I just have some of the crud that's going around town right now. No fever, just a raspy throat with some body aches.

Rest is always a good strategy but that's kind of tough when you've been getting up at 3:50 a.m. for the last 35 years.

Someday in the future, that will change too, but in the meantime, I'm still getting to my daily chores. Typical rancher moment: Yesterday John and I took care of a sick cow with some foot rot, vaccinated it, trimmed its foot, and gave it some anti-inflammatory and pain meds.

John says, "You're doing everything to make this cow better, what about you?"

Dang kids! Who were your parents? Don't talk all that smart stuff back to your dad. You know darn well I'm not going to listen to anything smart like that...

Stay healthy folks; there's a lot of crap going around. Don't forget to use some common sense too.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.