Still Eating On Your Thanksgiving Leftovers?

I look forward to the big Thanksgiving meal but I also look forward to the day after and having it all for leftovers but there comes a time, about four days later, when Thanksgiving leftovers are no longer exciting. In fact, they have to go because if I eat one more deviled egg I might die! I know a lot of people who had really big dinners and not a lot of people so they are stuff with leftovers for days...literally. I also know friends who had large amounts of family over for the big meal and there weren't even enough leftovers for a sandwich the next day... HOW RUDE!

Well, good news is we have a month until Christmas to eat that much all over again!