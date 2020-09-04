Sunrise, Sunset, Sunscreen, Repeat: Friday Fragments
Another week comes to a close, but for me personally, it's been a very fulfilling one.
- Let's start by again thanking all the donors who helped raise money for body cameras for our police department.
- I saw many thank you's posted on Facebook to everyone who saved as much as they did from the fire in Jordan. Neighbors helping neighbors.
- On the air this week we learned that the cast of Gilligan's Island never left there. And most guys thought that Mary Anne was pretty hot.
- Paul thinks that I know too many people in the corn on the cobb business by their first names.
- The nominees for the Country Music Awards were announced this week. Surprisingly Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean didn't get nominated once. Is this a signal that there's a changing of the guard in country music or did Luke Combs have such an overpowering year compared to everybody else that it just upset the apple cart? I can't say for sure. But I sure hope Mr. Combs wins the Entertainer of The Year award. He's certainly earned it.
- We are finally going to be allowed to watch our kids' sports. Thank goodness.
- At Mark's house, I've had three teenage girls attending "Camp Uncle Mark" all week. All I can tell you is it's a little bit about lots of dishes and taking out the garbage every day. But all of them can now start a four-wheeler by themselves. Next summer we will work on learning about oil changes.
- I have no idea what I'm doing other than watching each sunrise and each sunset. There's something peaceful about that to me.
- I need to get back to the golf course. I haven't played this week.
Be fire aware this weekend and drive safe. See you at 5 a.m. Tuesday.