Sunrise, Sunset, Sunscreen, Repeat: Friday Fragments

Another week comes to a close, but for me personally, it's been a very fulfilling one.

Let's start by again thanking all the donors who helped raise money for body cameras for our police department.

I saw many thank you's posted on Facebook to everyone who saved as much as they did from the fire in Jordan. Neighbors helping neighbors.

On the air this week we learned that the cast of Gilligan's Island never left there. And most guys thought that Mary Anne was pretty hot.

Paul thinks that I know too many people in the corn on the cobb business by their first names.

The nominees for the Country Music Awards were announced this week. Surprisingly Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean didn't get nominated once. Is this a signal that there's a changing of the guard in country music or did Luke Combs have such an overpowering year compared to everybody else that it just upset the apple cart? I can't say for sure. But I sure hope Mr. Combs wins the Entertainer of The Year award. He's certainly earned it.

We are finally going to be allowed to watch our kids' sports. Thank goodness.

At Mark's house, I've had three teenage girls attending "Camp Uncle Mark" all week. All I can tell you is it's a little bit about lots of dishes and taking out the garbage every day. But all of them can now start a four-wheeler by themselves. Next summer we will work on learning about oil changes.

I have no idea what I'm doing other than watching each sunrise and each sunset. There's something peaceful about that to me.

I need to get back to the golf course. I haven't played this week.

Be fire aware this weekend and drive safe. See you at 5 a.m. Tuesday.