The Billings Moose on the Loose Might See a Bad Ending

I think there is a bad ending coming for the poor moose on the loose. He's been here now for a few months and seems to be content right where he is.

I'm not sure if Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are monitoring this animal as much as they should. In fact, if this moose would die I think they might view that as a fix to the situation.

As you know, when you get older, you have a greater appreciation for life. I feel it with all of my animals, and it bothers me that this will just become a sad ending to the story.

You Might Also Like: Love for Animals Only Gets Stronger

You Might Also Like: Love for Animals Only Gets Stronger

I've read this script before when it comes to a mountain lion or moose or bear that gets confused and moves into a residential area.

Remember they were all here first and we moved into their territory.

Get our free mobile app

Now there are reports of this guy being sick or not moving as well as he should so they will just decide in public interest to eliminate the problem. It's by no fault of his own that he was pressured to move out of an area or was searching for food.

When I saw a sheriff's car chasing it through a park I knew then and there this poor animal is destined for doom.

Once again, I'm not a bleeding heart, you folks that have listened over the years know that. This animal could be tranquilized and moved, fitted with a collar for research, or whatever, but you know they will look at this as a nuisance and end it. This won't be the last time either given our location.

I'm glad I'm not the one that has to pull the trigger. I've done it many times and it's not fun...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.