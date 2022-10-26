Love for Animals Only Gets Stronger with Time as a Montana Rancher

So if you were walking along a road and spotted a dog that had fallen through the ice and was struggling to stay afloat, would you try to save him?

My answer is absolutely, no hesitation.

I have noticed that as I get older my love for animals has grown by leaps and bounds. I used to be an avid hunter and used to love trying to outsmart a wise old muley. Not anymore, I kind of feel sorry for them now.

The hunting numbers were down a little last weekend because of the weather, the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks reported today, but the trophy hunters know that it's the cold that brings the big ones out.

There are a lot of people out there who just hunt for the horns and the sport, I get it.

But even I have trouble these days getting rid of cows knowing what's going to happen to them. As a rancher, you get attached to your animals that have produced for you for so many years. I don't know why, it's just weird.

I can't even watch those videos anymore of lions eating a giraffe or zebra alive while it kicks and struggles to get away till its very last breath. I know many people that are my age that feel the same way now, you just respect life more as you get older.

Believe me, I'm not some bleeding heart crazy person, I understand the value of hunting for the ecosystems, population control, etc. But I just can't do it anymore, I'll leave that up to the rest of you to interpret.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

