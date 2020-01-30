The Breakfast Flakes Return From Mexico Friday Morning (1/31)

We heard a little bit about what Mark and Paul were doing on their trip to Akumal, Mexico when they called in earlier this week. Paul was walking the beach and doing some snorkeling every morning while Mark was doing what Mark does.

Now that they're back in Montana, there will no doubt be more unforgettable stories when The Breakfast Flakes return to Cat Country 102.9 tomorrow (Friday) morning beginning at 5am.

Most of us are wanting to hear more details about Wilson's first 24 hours in Mexico that included an Elvis impersonator, and four nurses from Wisconsin. And Paul promised to share some videos of him snorkeling when he got back.

The Breakfast Flakes are stocked with tickets for Headwaters Country Jam, Toby Keith, and we'll have a new episode of 23 Floors with the Flakes debuting on our Cat Country Instagram on Friday afternoon.

Here's a Photo Gallery from The Breakfast Flakes Trip to Akumal, Mexico, as seen from Mark Wilson.