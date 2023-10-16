The Increased Cost of Drinks At Concerts

Not that I was going in the first place, but I thought I'd check prices. The rock band U2 is performing at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The Sphere is a new entertainment complex that is all the rage on social media right now.

Get our free mobile app

They put their drinks menu along with the cost of them all. Beers start at 18 bucks a piece. Margaritas are 20 dollars. And the "Quantum Root" (no idea what's in it) will set you back 30 dollars. Heck, even a bottle of water is 7 bucks.

Rich people will still spend whatever it costs, but folks like me will not. I paid twelve dollars for a 16-ounce beer at a Mariners game a few years back and that's the most I'll ever spend.

I have been told that venues inflate drink prices, so you won't have so many drunk people at their event...which I understand. But if that's not the reason, then it's just price gouging. The folks like me just won't buy anything.

I checked ticket prices, just for fun. A seat at the back of The Sphere costs $373.00 per ticket. A "good" seat up close to the stage is $7,300.00 PER TICKET! Those prices are before you add any taxes or fees.

Somebody must be paying it, because they're selling out every show.

My flying somewhere to see a concert days are mostly behind me. I'm happy that I saw so many of the acts that I wanted to before the pandemic when prices were more reasonable.

So, unless Sheryl Crow Calls, I'll be staying home.