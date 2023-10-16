The Increased Cost of Drinks At Concerts
Not that I was going in the first place, but I thought I'd check prices. The rock band U2 is performing at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The Sphere is a new entertainment complex that is all the rage on social media right now.
They put their drinks menu along with the cost of them all. Beers start at 18 bucks a piece. Margaritas are 20 dollars. And the "Quantum Root" (no idea what's in it) will set you back 30 dollars. Heck, even a bottle of water is 7 bucks.
Rich people will still spend whatever it costs, but folks like me will not. I paid twelve dollars for a 16-ounce beer at a Mariners game a few years back and that's the most I'll ever spend.
I have been told that venues inflate drink prices, so you won't have so many drunk people at their event...which I understand. But if that's not the reason, then it's just price gouging. The folks like me just won't buy anything.
I checked ticket prices, just for fun. A seat at the back of The Sphere costs $373.00 per ticket. A "good" seat up close to the stage is $7,300.00 PER TICKET! Those prices are before you add any taxes or fees.
Somebody must be paying it, because they're selling out every show.
My flying somewhere to see a concert days are mostly behind me. I'm happy that I saw so many of the acts that I wanted to before the pandemic when prices were more reasonable.
So, unless Sheryl Crow Calls, I'll be staying home.
